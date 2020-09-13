1/1
ARLEEN CUSIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARLEEN JUSTER CUSIC  
Arleen Juster Cusic, 79, of LaPlata, MD passed away on August 31, 2020 at home. Born in Honolulu, HI on March 6, 1941 to the late Milton and Virginia Juster, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Cusic, Jr.; and son, Robert Cusic. Arleen is survived by her son, Joseph Cusic; daughter, Virginia Hennings; and granddaughter, Lauren Merchant.  Arleen owned and operated Cusic Shoes, a successful shoe business in LaPlata, MD. She was later employed by State Farm Insurance Company as an assistant. Arleen loved her dogs and adored her family. She will forever be in the hearts of all who loved her.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Charles County (P.O. Box 1015 Waldorf, MD 20604). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved