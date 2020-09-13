ARLEEN CUSIC

Arleen Juster Cusic, 79, of LaPlata, MD passed away on August 31, 2020 at home. Born in Honolulu, HI on March 6, 1941 to the late Milton and Virginia Juster, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Cusic, Jr.; and son, Robert Cusic. Arleen is survived by her son, Joseph Cusic; daughter, Virginia Hennings; and granddaughter, Lauren Merchant. Arleen owned and operated Cusic Shoes, a successful shoe business in LaPlata, MD. She was later employed by State Farm Insurance Company as an assistant. Arleen loved her dogs and adored her family. She will forever be in the hearts of all who loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Charles County (P.O. Box 1015 Waldorf, MD 20604). Online condolences to the family can be shared at