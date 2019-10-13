

Arlene E. Baker

May 15, 1931 - October 2, 2019



Born in Newark, NJ. Raised in Elizabeth, NJ. Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Artist, Seamstress, Real Estate Agent, Windjammer Girl, Secretary, Bookkeeper, Farm Manager. Our beloved Arlene is now "Over The Rainbow" where she so longed to be where dreams really do come true and blue birds fly. Cherished mother of five children, Arlene and her husband C.E. Myers, purchased and operated the 660 acre Flying M Stock Farm in Orange County, Virginia in 1966 where she was a working farmer and operations manager. She earned her private pilot license at the age of 48. Elected in 1987 to the Orange County Board of Supervisors, she was the first woman ever elected to the County Board. In 1992 Arlene began her new life in Culpeper, VA, where she was a founding member of the Culpeper Arts Group and later, The Artists of Windmore. While there she honed her talents in Stained Glass, Water Color and theatrical set design and painting.

Arlene is survived by her beloved brother, Carl Stolpe (Elaine), of Easton, PA; her children, Dennis Baker (Kim), Richard Baker (Donna), Pam Jackson (Wayne), Allison Harris, and Roxanne Sweeney (Rob); 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Manassas Seventh-day Adventist Church, 9858 Fairmont Ave., Manassas, VA 22109. In lieu of flowers friends are asked to please consider a donation to be named at the service.