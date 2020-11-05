Arlene Frazee Black (Age 84)
On Monday, October 26, 2020, Arlene Frazee Black passed away peacefully at her home in Oakton, Virginia. Arlene was born on March 8, 1936, in Middletown, New York, to James Stuart and Inez Alberta (Wheaton) Frazee. After earning an associate degree from Orange County (NY) Community College in 1955, she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency from 1955 until 1969 as an administrative assistant to the Russian desk. On December 9, 1961, Arlene married MacKnight Black in Washington, DC. They raised a daughter and two sons. Arlene also lovingly embraced her three step-children. In 1969, she left the CIA to raise her growing family. In 1983, Arlene earned a Bachelor of Science degree from George Mason University's College of Business, where she majored in information systems and operations management. She earned an A in every course she took at the college level. From 1983 until her retirement in 1995, Arlene worked as a systems analyst supporting the design and sustainment of the database for the Navy's Trident nuclear powered submarine fleet through employment with EG&G. While working, she was a generous mentor to many younger women. She was known by her family and friends as a judicious thinker who diplomatically came to right decisions. Arlene is survived by her husband, MacKnight Black of Oakton, Virginia; her children, Louise Black McRee of Clearwater, Florida, David Scott Black of Great Falls, Virginia, and Samuel MacKnight Black of Oakton, Virginia; her step-children, Andrew Parrish Black of Manchester, New Hampshire, Lucy Black Samara of South Burlington, Vermont, and Douglas MacKnight Black of Ipswich, Massachusetts; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at the Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on November 7, 2020. On November 15 at 2 p.m., a virtual memorial service will be hosted online (no in-person attendance permitted) by St. Francis Episcopal Church of Great Falls, Virginia, to celebrate Arlene's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Doctors Without Borders
.