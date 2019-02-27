ARLENE BRUNO
Arlene Bruno of North Bethesda passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on February 15, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Candice L. Optican (James), Lance M. Optican (Donna) and Mitchell E. Optican (Maria). Cherished grandmother of Rowan Traweek, and Adam and Lisa Optican; great-grandmother of Ariel Optican. She is survived by her devoted sister, Beverly S. Travis; her nieces and nephews: Laura Travis DePrest (Geert), and William and Steven Travis; and her cousin Lyle Sheftel (Gail). A Celebration of Life memorial will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, Rockville, MD (montgomeryhospice.org/donate
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.