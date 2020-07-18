Born on February 16, 1937 and passed away surrounded by her children and their spouses on July 15, 2020. Arlene Doty is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Doty, and is survived by children, Dianna (John) Palien, Jay (Rebecca) Coplon, Jennifer (Roger) Goldman, Jill Coplon, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Saundra (Joel) Eisler, like sisters Paige Rose and Arlene Permisohn, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. To view the full obituary please visit