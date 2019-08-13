The Washington Post

ARLENE SKOLLER

ARLENE SKOLLER "Honey"  
August 31, 1936 - August 13, 2016  

A loving mother, bubbie, sister and aunt.
Honey did so much for charity. Knitted for the children's hospital. Helped raise money for the underprivileged. Cooked meals for those in need. Donated her time to help others. Anyone that knew her, knew her charitable ways. It truly was her passion. Her caring and warmth was beyond measure. Honoring you.
Missing you so much mom. Leaving behind daughter, Sharon; son Stephen;
grandchildren; and all the family. We think about you every day. I pray that you are at peace with daddy.
Love you today and forever, Sharon  
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2019
