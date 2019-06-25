Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARLENE SLAVIN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



ARLENE HARRIS SLAVIN

In loving memory of Arlene Harris Slavin 93 formerly of Annandale, VA and Hamilton, MA who died on June 21, 2019 at Herndon, VA. Arlene was the high school sweetheart and beloved wife for 70 years of Joseph Slavin. Born in Boston, MA on April 22, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lilla Harris and sister of the late Frank G Harris. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Qualey of Weymouth, MA.The family was the heart and soul of Arlene's life. She was the much loved wife of husband Joseph Slavin; daughters Elaine Stiles of Portsmouth, RI; Jo Anne Riabouchinsky and Patricia Stallings, both of Fredricksburg, VA; grandmother of Lauren Foley, Matthew Stiles, Paul and Alexander Riabouchinsky and great grandmother of Peter, Sarah and Claire Foley. Arlene was an inspiration to her family with her strong character and thoughtfulness. She never forgot the birthday of a family member or friend and was always there if anyone needed help. Arlene loved gardening, music, sports and politics and in her younger years went sailing with husband Joe, played golf and went ice skating and skiing in the winter months.Arlene and Joe traveled widely and enjoyed many wonderful years vacationing in Longboat Key Florida at the Veranda, Beach Club.Ca lling hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly, VA on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on June 25, 2019

