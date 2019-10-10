WILSON Arlene Lange Wilson (Age 85) Died peacefully on October 4, 2019 at her home in Springfield, Virginia. The cause was cancer. Dr. Wilson was a retired specialist in International Trade and Finance at the Congressional Research Service of the Library of Congress. The daughter of Theodore and Ethel Lange, Arlene Wilson grew up in Floral Park, Long Island, New York. She received a B.A. in history from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, an M.A. in economics from the University of Michigan, and a Ph.D. in economics from New York University's Graduate School of Business. Early in her career, Dr. Wilson was a senior statistician at Bankers Trust Company, a research associate at the New York Stock Exchange, and a lecturer in economics at Marymount Manhattan College and at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. While at the Congressional Research Service from 1977 to 2000, she conducted major studies, briefings, and seminars on international trade and finance for Members of Congress and Congressional staff. Her areas of expertise included the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the World Trade Organization, and the European Monetary Union. Dr. Wilson was a long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, where she served on a number of committees and as Chair of the Board of Trustees. In retirement, Dr. Wilson's volunteer activities included serving on the Arlington Commission on Aging, as a Meals-On-Wheels volunteer and as President of the Arlington Branch of the American Association of University Women. She enjoyed playing classical music on the piano, hiking, and reading. Dr. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Thurlow. Survivors include her daughters, Julie Wilson Childers (Bruce Childers) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Arlene Wilson (Craig Berkey) of Arlington, Virginia; her sister, Constance Lord of Floral Park, New York; and four nephews. A service in celebration of Dr. Wilson's life will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington.A service in celebration of Dr. Wilson's life will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2019