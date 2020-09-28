ARLENE ZELEZNIKAR

Arlene Jeanette Zeleznikar (nee Schuppenhauer)
Of McLean VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 22, 2020 at age 89. Arlene was the proud mother and grandma of two sons, and three grandchildren. She had a zest for life, traveling the world, enjoying good food, and swimming daily. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Col. Louis J. Zeleznikar, USA (Ret), and is survived by her sons, Richard L. Zeleznikar (Jennifer) of Rocky River, OH, and Steven L. Zeleznikar, of McLean VA, her brother, William E. Schuppenhauer (Joann) of St. Charles IL, her grandchildren, Julia Squires, Diana McCauley and Daniel Zeleznikar, and six great grandchildren. A service will be held at Ft. Myers Old Chapel at a future. In lieu of sending flowers please consider making a gift to your favorite charity
in her name.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Zeleznikar family at www.murphy-fh.com