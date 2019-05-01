ARLETT R. BROWN (Age 79)
Passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 47 years, James Brown, Sr. She is survived by one son, Michael Brown; two daughters, Teronica Brown and Kaleesa Henry (Paul); two brothers, Teddy Littlejohn (Tina) and Donnie Littlejohn (Mae); one sister, Naomi Sorrell (Lewis); five stepchildren; 25 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 4611 Sheriff Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment private. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.