

Arline R. Hamel



Formerly of Arlington and McLean, VA, died May 3, 2019 at age 90. She was born June 1, 1928 in Manchester, NH, and grew up in Ridgewood, NJ. Arline graduated from Regis College in Weston, MA in 1949, and married George F. Hamel (an Army officer) in 1952. After various military postings, Arline and George lived in northern Virginia for over 35 years, where Arline worked as a real estate broker for 15 years. They retired to Ocean City, MD in 2001. Throughout her life, Arline was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Arline is survived by her seven children, Cynthia and Jay McManus of Arlington, MA; Janet Hamel and Jeff Hooke of Orono, ME; George Jr. and Pamela of Sonoma, CA; James and Patrice of Williamsburg, VA; William and Helen of Bryn Mawr, PA; Dr. Sally Dowling of Ocean City, MD; and Molly Wilson of Berlin, MD. She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Arline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, George, who died in 2013, her sister Louise Janas, and her brothers, Ernest and Jack Rainey.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, May 15 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City at 12 noon, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842; to the Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802; or to the .