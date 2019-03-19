Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARLINE KERNUS.



ARLINE H. KERNUS (Age 85)



Passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Arline is preceded in death by her parents Max and Rachel Futrowsky and her beloved husband of 23 years, Barry N. Kernus. Arline leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Arnold Kernus (Diane), Brad Kernus (Jaime), and Randy Kernus (Laura); her grandchildren, Kara (Michael), Neil, Jenna, Ryan (Alecia), Mackenzie, and Kali; her great grandchildren, Matthew, Catherine, and Leah; her sister Maris Binder; and a host of family.

A service for Arline will be held at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Barry at King David Memorial Gardens.