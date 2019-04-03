Arlona A. McGill, Sr. (Age 91)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia T. McGill. He is also survived by his sons and daughters, Christopher McGill, Sr. (Janice), Barbara Hanna (Alfred-deceased), Arlona McGill, Jr., Ronald McGill (Christine), Sharon McGill-Davis, and Michelle Hunter (Gregory), as well as 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mr. McGill on Friday, April 5, 2019, with the Viewing at 9:30 to 11 a.m. until the time of the Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1105 50th St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD