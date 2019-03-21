

ARLYNE JACOBS CALLIS "Jaye"



Passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 94 from complications of dementia. Jaye was born in Harrisburg, PA on December 16, 1924 to Carrie Shroy Jacobs and Joseph Alan Jacobs. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, James Robert Callis, Sr.; daughter, Jo Alan Callis Walker; and grandson, Ralph Lovering Callis. Jaye is survived by her son, James R. Callis, Jr. (Gary); son-in-law, Timothy C. Walker (Laurie Taggart); two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was interested in family genealogy, and immensely enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.