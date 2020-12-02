Dr. Armand B. Weiss
A Great Life of Service and Accomplishment Dr. Armand B. Weiss had a diverse background - economics, finance, science, management, logistics, and sports. He worked at high levels via both political parties in the White House, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, think tanks, non-profit organizations, and corporations. Armand was president or executive director of dozens of groups, including the Washington Academy of Sciences and the National Council of Associations in the Policy Sciences. Much of his work over the years involved covert and other secret operations. He received his B.S. in Economics and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and his Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from George Washington University. He was Alumni Club president and received the outstanding Alumni Award at both schools. He is listed in many current biographies, including Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in Finance and Business. A Navy veteran, he served the community and nation through many charitable, professional, and Democratic non-profits. He was a member for decades of Temple Rodef Shalom and, among his roles, served as its President in the 1970s. More recently, for several years until his passing, he served on the Board of Directors of the Fairfax County Water Authority. On November 28, 2020, after fighting several health setbacks, he died at home, peacefully sleeping in his bed as was his oft-stated wish. Armand was born in Richmond, Virginia, and was raised there. A world traveler, he resided in the McLean-Falls Church, Virginia, area with his family since 1965. He leaves behind his daughter Jo Ann Weiss, son Rhett Weiss, and five grandchildren, Aaron, Alex, Andrew, Alison and Heidi. Judy Weiss, his wife of almost 60 years, predeceased him four years ago. A public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA, followed by a graveside funeral service with Military Honors at King David Cemetery in Falls Church on Friday, December 4 at 2 p.m. To express condolences, and to stream the services please visit https://www.everlycommunity.com/tributes/Armand-Weiss