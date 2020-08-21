Dear Roberta,

We are so sorry and saddened my the news of Armando's passing. We have such good memories of Armando and you as friends and great neighbors. We could not have picked better. Will always remember when Armando would walk down your driveway to take his daily walks and Sammy and Molly would start their barking and run up to meet him. Armando would always take time out to visit with them. He was a wonderful kind man, friend and neighbor to us, he will be missed, heaven has received a wonderful human being. Take care Roberta. Love, Patty, Greg, Jonathan, Matthew, Sammy and Molly Gill. (Orchard Park, NY)

Patty and Greg Gill

