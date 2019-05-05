Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARMELLA DODSON. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Send Flowers Notice

DODSON ARMELLA KAY MAYER DODSON Armella Kay Dodson (nee Mayer), age 95, of Vienna, Virginia passed away on April 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 21, 1923 in Chilton Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her husband George "Whit" Dodson; son Andrew Jackson Dodson; sister, Rose Yule; and brother, Paul Mayer. Kay is survived by her sons George Dodson and his wife, Sheila, of Oak Ridge Tennessee; Peter Dodson and his wife, Marice Werth of Vienna, Virginia and their children Katherine and Christina; daughter in law Patricia Dodson of Manassas, Virginia and her children George and his wife Rebecca and Jessica; her brother, Joseph Mayer, of Green Bay Wisconsin; sister in law, Irene Mayer of Green Bay Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews. Kay was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. She taught kindergarten in Milwaukee before becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines. She met her future husband, George Dodson in Nashville, Tennessee where they were married in 1948 and lived until he finished law school. During her time in Nashville, Kay was a program coordinator at the WSM radio station. During their married life they also lived in Ocean Side, California; Memphis, Tennessee and Fairborn, Ohio before settling in Vienna, Virginia in 1962. Kay attended art school at the Corcoran Gallery in Washington D.C and became an accomplished painter. She was a long time member of the Vienna Arts Society. In the 1970's she returned to teaching and was the kindergarten teacher at Floris Elementary School and later at the Herndon Elementary School. Kay and Whit were long time members of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna where she was a den mother for Cub Scout Troop 976. Following their retirement, Kay and Whit enjoyed spending winters in Marco Island, Florida. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Maria Taylor for her loving care and support. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery preceded by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 8601 Wolf Trap Rd., Vienna, Virginia. The inurnment and Mass will be scheduled at a much later date. The family would appreciate it if persons interested in attending these events would contact the Money and King Funeral Home at (703)-938-7440 to register to receive further information when it becomes available.

Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019

