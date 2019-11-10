The Washington Post

ARMELLA DODSON

Service Information
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
8601 Wolftrap Rd.
Vienna, VA
Inurnment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Notice
Armella Kay Mayer Dodson  
(Age 95)  

Of Vienna, VA passed away on April 20,2019 at home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband George "Whit" Dodson, son Andrew Jackson Dodson, sister, Rose Yule and brother, Paul Mayer. Kay is survived by her sons, George Dodson and his wife, Sheila of Oak Ridge Tennessee; Peter Dodson and his wife, Marice Werth of Vienna, VA and their children, Katherine and Christina, her daughter-in-law, Patricia Dodson of Manassas, VA and her children, George and his wife, Rebecca and Jessica, her brother, Joseph Mayer of Green Bay, WI; sister-in-law, Irene Mayer of Green Bay WI and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA., on Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
