Armenta Dean

Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
Armenta Dean (Age 92)  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 22 2019. Wife of the late James W. Dean, Sr. Loving mother of Bobbie Jewel-Oliver, Toni Dean, Andre Dean (Pat), Derick Dean and Sonia Dockery (Lester). She is predeceased by daughter, Betty J. Dodds and son, James W. Dean, Jr. She is survived by 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 21 great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Friday November 1 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery Suitland, MD. Services by Pope Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2019
