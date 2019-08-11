Armenta Hope Walters Jackson
Devoted and loving mother
Peacefully in her home on July 29, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD at the age of 93. Armenta is survived by her son, Mark, her brother, Oteilus Walters, her sister, Vernetta Nash and many friends and admirers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Andrew, in 1985. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. at Silver Spring Assembly in Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, August 13. Burial at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA on Tuesday, August 13 at 2 p.m.