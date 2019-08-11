The Washington Post

ARMENTA JACKSON

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Silver Spring Assembly
Silver Spring, DC
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Silver Spring Assembly
Silver Spring, DC
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Triangle, DC
Notice
Armenta Hope Walters Jackson  
Devoted and loving mother  

Peacefully in her home on July 29, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD at the age of 93. Armenta is survived by her son, Mark, her brother, Oteilus Walters, her sister, Vernetta Nash and many friends and admirers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Andrew, in 1985. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. at Silver Spring Assembly in Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, August 13. Burial at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA on Tuesday, August 13 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
