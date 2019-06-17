

ARMENTA MASON CARTER



"It was grace that brought me, it was grace that kept me, and it's grace that will lead me home."

On Saturday June 8, 2019, Armenta Mason Carter, age 81, of Kettering, MD widow of Harold James Carter Jr. and the eldest of three children of the late Helen Ercus Mason and Rev. Willie C. Mason went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her son, Armond D. Carter; daughter, Dr. Rene L. Williamson; son-in-law, Minister Jim Williamson; grandson, Josiah Matthew Williamson and youngest sister, Camille Mason. Along with sisters-in-law, Jane Dickens, Jean Camak, Dr. Jacqueline Williams and a host of cousins and nephews; friends and neighbors.

The family sincerely appreciates every act of kindness, generosity, every prayer, expression of sympathy in memory of Armenta Mason Carter.

The family will receive friends and family at Pope Funeral Home, 2617 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC on June 24, 2019 between the times of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.