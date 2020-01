ARNOLD BANNER "Boo Boo"



On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Arnold Banner (Boo Boo) 89 passed away peacefully at his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Steffi. Boo Boo was a devoted father to Dana (Michael), Martin and Leonard; a loving grandfather to Alyssa, Edward, Kevin, Marli, Ashlyn, and Arleigh; supportive uncle to his niece Ilene (Dan) and nephew Danny (Cynthia) and dedicated dog lover to his Maltese, Sugar.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 6, 1930, Boo Boo graduated from Fork Union Military Academy and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War . Boo Boo was a self made man who started from humble beginnings and became a well respected businessman within the community. He and Steffi were the owners of the Lamp and Shade Centers and he was the founder of Banner's Hallmark stores along with his sons.