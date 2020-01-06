ARNOLD BANNER "Boo Boo"
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Arnold Banner (Boo Boo) 89 passed away peacefully at his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Steffi. Boo Boo was a devoted father to Dana (Michael), Martin and Leonard; a loving grandfather to Alyssa, Edward, Kevin, Marli, Ashlyn, and Arleigh; supportive uncle to his niece Ilene (Dan) and nephew Danny (Cynthia) and dedicated dog lover to his Maltese, Sugar.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 6, 1930, Boo Boo graduated from Fork Union Military Academy and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War
. Boo Boo was a self made man who started from humble beginnings and became a well respected businessman within the community. He and Steffi were the owners of the Lamp and Shade Centers and he was the founder of Banner's Hallmark stores along with his sons.
Boo Boo's greatest joy was spending time with his family, grandchildren, niece and nephew. His many interests included World War II
history and spending time at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He loved sharing this happy place with his family, friends and the many Maltese's he had over the years. Funeral service will be private. Shiva will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday with Minyan at 7 p.m. at the home of Dana and Michael Landow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice (JSSA Hospice) in memory of Arnold Banner at 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 or jssa.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.