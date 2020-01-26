

ARNOLD EHRLICH



On January 19, 2020, Arnold "Butch" Ehrlich of Mandeville, LA, and originally from Washington, DC, passed away at the age of 80. He is survived by his Daughter, Dawn Ehrlich (Marc Quint) and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 26 years, Lisa Lecuyer Ehrlich, parents, Sidney and Dorothy Ehrlich, sister, Barbara Horowitz, and son, Andy Ehrlich.

Arrangements are private. Contributions may be made in Butch's honor to the Andy Ehrlich Memorial Fund at Winston Churchill High School, 11300 Gainsborough Road, Potomac, Maryland 20854; Attn: Lisa Wellek.