ARNOLD T. ERICKSON
MAJ USAF (Ret.)
On January 18, 2020, ARNOLD T. ERICKSON, beloved father of B.J. Friedery and Jim Erickson (Anne); devoted grandfather of Cole and Austin (Valery) Erickson. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8304 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greenspring Benevolent Fund or the Greenspring Scholars' Fund, 7430 Spring Village Dr., Springfield, VA 22150. For more detailed information about Arnold's life, please visit: