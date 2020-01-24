The Washington Post

ARNOLD ERICKSON

Service Information
Advent Funeral & Cremation Services
9013 Annapolis Road
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-7787
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8304 Old Keene Mill Rd.
Springfield, VA
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8304 Old Keene Mill Rd.
Springfield, VA
Notice
ARNOLD T. ERICKSON  
MAJ USAF (Ret.)  

On January 18, 2020, ARNOLD T. ERICKSON, beloved father of B.J. Friedery and Jim Erickson (Anne); devoted grandfather of Cole and Austin (Valery) Erickson. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8304 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greenspring Benevolent Fund or the Greenspring Scholars' Fund, 7430 Spring Village Dr., Springfield, VA 22150. For more detailed information about Arnold's life, please visit:

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 24, 2020
