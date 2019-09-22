Arnold Robert Finlayson, Esq
(Age 56)
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Arnold Robert Finlayson Esq. of District Heights, MD. Beloved son of Patricia Glenn Finlayson and the late Joseph Arnold Finlayson, Jr., Esq.; brother of Joseph Glenn Finlayson, Sheila Renee' Finlayson, Esq. and the late Patria Michelle Finlayson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, visitation 10 a.m. with Kappa Alpha Psi Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.