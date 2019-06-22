The Washington Post

ARNOLD FLEISCHMANN

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family of Arnold Fleishmann...."
    - B W
  • " To the family of Arnold Fleischmann I would like to..."
    - Ms
Service Information
Beth El Congregation
8101 Park Heights Ave
Pikesville, MD 21208
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth El Congregation
8101 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Arnold Fleischmann  

On June 19, 2019, Arnold "Arno" Fleischmann, beloved husband of the late Laura B. Fleischmann (nee Buxbaum); longtime loving companion of Rosalie Rosenzwog; devoted father of Alan H.H. (Dafna Tapiero) Fleischmann, Steven K. (Michelle Tuplin) Fleischmann and Nicole J. (Michael Grebow) Fleischmann; dear brother of the late Arthur Fleischmann; loving son of the late Nelly and Ludwig Fleischmann; adored stepson of the late Bettie Fleischmann; cherished grandfather of Laura Julia, Natalia "Talia", Annelore, Henry and Beatrice Fleischmann.
Funeral services will be held at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 on Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m. Interment Beth El Memorial Park Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Laura B. Fleischmann Fund, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please see www.sollevinson.com for Shiva details.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.