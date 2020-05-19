

Arnold Cale Johnson

(Age 94)



Of Washington DC, died on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Iowa Falls, IA, on July 6, 1925. He served in the Navy, graduated from Tufts College and Harvard Law School. He was a partner in Hogan and Hartson. Arnold came to Washington, DC, to work in the U.S. Treasury and later worked in taxes on Capitol Hill. Arnold Cale was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Una. He was married to Marcia Pickard Johnson of Sydney, Australia in 1955. He is survived by his wife, one son, Arnold Cale; one grandson, William Cale of Seattle. No funeral services will be held.