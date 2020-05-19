The Washington Post

Arnold Johnson (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Johnson.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Notice
Send Flowers


Arnold Cale Johnson
(Age 94)

Of Washington DC, died on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Iowa Falls, IA, on July 6, 1925. He served in the Navy, graduated from Tufts College and Harvard Law School. He was a partner in Hogan and Hartson. Arnold came to Washington, DC, to work in the U.S. Treasury and later worked in taxes on Capitol Hill. Arnold Cale was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Una. He was married to Marcia Pickard Johnson of Sydney, Australia in 1955. He is survived by his wife, one son, Arnold Cale; one grandson, William Cale of Seattle. No funeral services will be held.

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon