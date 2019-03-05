

ARNOLD LEROY STEWART (Age 82)



Arnold passed away comfortably and peacefully in his sleep on March 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Julie-Ray; children Roy (Tina) and Cindee; grandchildren Ben (Verra), Amy, Megan, Mark (Erin), Nick, Travis, Justin and Nathan; great-grandchildren Nina, Peyton, Thomas, and Andi. He is also survived by beloved siblings Jack, Ronnie, and Sandy; and his cousin and lifelong buddy Macky.

Stew proudly served for 4 years on the U.S.S Forrestal. He worked for 35 years at the NIH Animal Center in Poolesville, Md. He loved camping and fishing, and he loved all of his family and friends most of all. Stew was also a good friend of Bill W. for over 28 years.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to, AA 5th Chapter, St. John's Church, 4629 Aspen Hill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853. We Love you Pop!!