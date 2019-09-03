The Washington Post

On Monday, September 2, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Gladys Levy; devoted father of Brenda (Howard) Hartman and Jeffrey (late Lesley) Levy; loving brother of Rosalind Schuldenfrei; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Gladys), Allen, Nicholas, Jocelyn and Marissa. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September, 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832. Family will be observing Shiva on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the home of Gladys Levy. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 3, 2019
