ARNOLD ROBERTS M.D.
ARNOLD ORVILLE ROBERTS, M.D.  
On Friday, July 24, 2020, ARNOLD ORVILLE ROBERTS, M.D., of Gaithersburg, Maryland, died peacefully at Asbury Methodist Village. Cherished husband for 59 years of Yvonne Murray Roberts; devoted father of Anthony, Don, and Michelle; doting grandfather of Brandon, Brianna, Brooke, Paris, Preston, and Elle; faithful brother of Verna, Glen, Ethel and the late Lucille, Ruth and Myron. He was the son of Pastor John and Grace Roberts. Born in Glamorgan, Tobago, W.I., Arnold studied at the former Caribbean Training College (now University of the Southern Caribbean) in Trinidad, WI. He graduated from the Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Massachusetts. Fulfilling his life long dream, graduated from the Howard University School of Medicine in 1966. After completing his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Baltimore, Arnold set up practice in Silver Spring, Maryland. He practiced for 40 years in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and California, retiring at the age of 71. Arnold leaves to mourn beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, as well as countless friends. He remained forever faithful to his beloved University of the Southern Caribbean, Howard University and Metropolitan Seventh-day Adventist Church.  Friends may call at the McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20012 on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A small family funeral will be held immediately afterwards. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dr. Roberts believed in education and giving back to help others to accomplish their educational goals. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made by mailing your donations (tax deductible) to the Arnold O. Roberts Scholarship Fund c/o USC Alumni Association, N.A., Inc., PO Box 11277, Takoma Park, MD 20913. We thank you for your generosity. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
