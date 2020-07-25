1/
ARNOLD S. TREBACH, JD, Ph.D.  
Died suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 92 years old. He was a father, grandfather, husband, professor, lawyer, veteran, devoted Red Sox fan, and tireless advocate for the rights of the marginalized. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Rosner; his sons, David, Paul, and Adam; his grandsons Jacob, Daniel, Joshua, Nathaniel, and Gabriel; his sister Frankie; and his brother Malcolm. He was predeceased by his sister Leona and his first wife, Shirley. A memorial will be held Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the family for the zoom link. Arrangements made by Hines-Rinaldi.


Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
via Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
4 entries
July 25, 2020
Say hi to mom Pop.
Paul L Trebach
Son
July 25, 2020
I got to know Arnold when my first husband, John Rayburn, was Arnold's student at the University of Tennessee. We followed Arnold when he came to Washington and John consulted with him often while beginning his own career with the government. I was fortunate to know and admire Arnold for many years. I'm sending my deepest condolences and sympathy to Marge and his sons. Arnold was a wonderful man and though you'll miss him you'll have such wonderful memories to comfort you.
Ann Rayburn
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dr. Trebach was my favorite professor when I was a journalism major at the University of Tennessee in 1960 and 1961. His enthusiasm, great lectures, and knowledge of constitutional law led me to get a minor in constitutional law. This followed me to graduate school at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, and I wrote my master's thesis on a Tennessee reapportionment case, Baker v. Carr, which became a landmark Supreme Court decision in 1962. We had discussed that case many times at U.T. I later visited Professor Trebach at the U.S. Civil Rights Commission in Washington. He was an inspiration to me and to hundreds of other students. His life and devotion to the U.S. Constitution will live on in the lives of many of his former students. My condolences to his family. He lived a long and fruitful life. The world is a better place because of him.
Jim Bryant
Student
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
