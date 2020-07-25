Dr. Trebach was my favorite professor when I was a journalism major at the University of Tennessee in 1960 and 1961. His enthusiasm, great lectures, and knowledge of constitutional law led me to get a minor in constitutional law. This followed me to graduate school at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, and I wrote my master's thesis on a Tennessee reapportionment case, Baker v. Carr, which became a landmark Supreme Court decision in 1962. We had discussed that case many times at U.T. I later visited Professor Trebach at the U.S. Civil Rights Commission in Washington. He was an inspiration to me and to hundreds of other students. His life and devotion to the U.S. Constitution will live on in the lives of many of his former students. My condolences to his family. He lived a long and fruitful life. The world is a better place because of him.

Jim Bryant

Student