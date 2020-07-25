ARNOLD S. TREBACH, JD, Ph.D.
Died suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 92 years old. He was a father, grandfather, husband, professor, lawyer, veteran, devoted Red Sox fan, and tireless advocate for the rights of the marginalized. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Rosner; his sons, David, Paul, and Adam; his grandsons Jacob, Daniel, Joshua, Nathaniel, and Gabriel; his sister Frankie; and his brother Malcolm. He was predeceased by his sister Leona and his first wife, Shirley. A memorial will be held Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the family for the zoom link. Arrangements made by Hines-Rinaldi.