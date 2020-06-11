SCHNYER Arnold Daniel Schnyer "Dan" (Age 95) Arnold Daniel Schnyer, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on May 6, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Marks Schnyer, and three children, Kari (Dave) Keaton, David (Rosa) Schnyer and Jonathan Schnyer. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Lauren (Chaffee) Marks Burke, Michael Willer, Julia (Max) Holland, Daniel Keaton, Ariela Schnyer, Jeremy Keaton, Joni Keaton, and Natanya Schnyer. He was born on June 11, 1924 in New York City. In 1942, Dan enlisted in the United States Army Air Force (USAAF) and served on the island of Guam during World War II. Following the war, he began his studies at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, but transferred to Purdue University to receive his Bachelor's Degree in aeronautical engineering in 1950, and continued graduate studies there until he and Joan married in 1951. Working in the aerospace industry from 1951 to 1964, he specialized in supersonic/hypersonic flight and manned space flight. He accepted a temporary assignment as Chief of Reusable Systems in the Office of Manned Space Flight at NASA Headquarters in Washington DC in 1964. He remained at NASA Headquarters, taking on many additional responsibilities, until his retirement in 1990. Retirement found him volunteering as a docent at the National Air and Space Museum for 15 years, where he especially enjoyed conducting tours for school groups. He also found time to indulge his love of the Southwest. He moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he and Joan spent much of their time hiking the national parks and monuments. His love for his children and grandchildren was endless and he brought the extended family together every summer for beach vacations on North Carolina's Outer Banks. A memorial service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium in the future. Contributions in Dan's memory can be made to the charity of your choice or one of his preferred causes, the Sierra Club, or the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum or National Museum of the American Indian.Contributions in Dan's memory can be made to the charity of your choice or one of his preferred causes, the Sierra Club, or the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum or National Museum of the American Indian.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.