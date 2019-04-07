Rev. Arnold Godfrey Taylor
(Age 93)
Rector emeritus of Christ Church, Durham Parish, in Charles County, MD, assistant picture editor of The Washington Star, and World War II
veteran, died on March 20, 2019, in Washington, DC. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's, Capitol Hill. Interment will take place on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at Christ Church, Durham Parish, Nanjemoy, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A Street, SE, Washington, DC 20003 or Christ Church, Durham Parish, 8700 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.