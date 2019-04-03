

ARNOLD J. O'DONNELL



On Friday, March 29, 2019, Arnold James O'Donnell of Washington, DC passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Arnold was born on September 25, 1948 in Hartford, CT and grew up in Washington, DC. He and his eight siblings attended Our Lady of Victory Elementary School where he first met his loving wife of 35 years. Arnold went on to St John's High School where he excelled academically and was a National Merit Finalist. Arnold then earned a Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from M.I.T. He also held a Master's degree in Construction Management from George Washington University. Arnold held a variety of jobs in the fields of construction and engineering, ultimately co-owning O'Donnell Construction Company with his older brother John. Arnold is survived by his wife Sara Hines, his daughter Madeline O'Donnell (Derek Conicello), and his grandson and namesake James Arnold Conicello. He is also survived by six siblings: John O'Donnell (Jeanie), David O'Donnell, Peggy O'Donnell, Ann Greenberg (Harvey), Mary Catherine O'Donnell (Tim), and Sheila Conley (Kevin). His beloved brothers James and Joseph and his parents John and Ann Marie O'Donnell predeceased Arnold. The family will be receiving friends at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave NW,(Complimentary Valet Parking) Washington, DC 20007 on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church, 4835 MacArthur Blvd., NW Washington, DC 20007, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Private