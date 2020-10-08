LEE ART PING LEE Art Ping Lee, age 106, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. ' Mr. Lee was born on May 16, 1914 in Taishan (Toisan), China. He came to the United States in 1936 and began his own hand laundry business in DC at 2423 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W. In 1955 he opened Toy's Laundry, a thriving laundry plant employing 9 to 10 people at 1721 9th St NW in the Shaw neighborhood. During WWII Mr. Lee worked at the Naval Shipyard in Delaware as a "#1 welder" on U.S. battleships. Upon his return to DC after the war, he played an instrumental part in bringing many of the Chinatown organizations together to work in harmony with each other and bring about an existence of tranquility in the community. Mr. Lee married in 1947 to his beautiful wife Sau Ching (Tam) Lee. Together they raised two boys and four girls. Eventually Mr. Lee retired from the laundry business and together with several partners established the successful and famous restaurant, the Golden Palace, in DC's Chinatown on 7th Street. Mr. Lee was very involved in the Chinatown community where his knowledge, wisdom and leadership qualities earned him great respect and admiration in the DMV and throughout many Chinatown communities across the U.S. and overseas. He was one of four original founders of the Chinese Youth Club of which he always spoke fondly. The CYC began with 20 members and today has over 200 active and alumni participants engaged in volleyball, basketball and the Chinese lion dance where Mr Lee excelled as a drummer. Art Ping Lee is survived by his wife, Sau Ching Lee; sons Wallace, Lawrence (Sandy Stingl); daughters Louise, Beverly (Robert Moscovitz), Penney (Hau Mai); seven grandchildren, Vanessa (Cliff Tamorria), Victoria (Mike Nguyen), Brandon, Nicolette (Tyler Amaker), Sienna, Hali, Olivia; five great grandchildren, Makena, Elizabeth, Madison, Maxwell, Carter; nieces and cousins; preceded in death, daughter Madeline (son Brandon) and son-in-law Bob Pennington (Louise). On Sunday, October 11, 2020, friends/relatives can pay their respects in person from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904. On Monday, October 12, 2020, friends/relatives can pay their respects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the St. Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902. Everyone is welcomed to attend the funeral service which is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. NOTE: The burial service will be private for family and relatives only. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions can be made to the Chinese Youth Club in memory of Art, 7233 Deer Lake Lane, Derwood, MD 20855.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions can be made to the Chinese Youth Club in memory of Art, 7233 Deer Lake Lane, Derwood, MD 20855.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store