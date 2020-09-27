ARTHUR ALEXIOU

ALEXIOU ARTHUR GEORGE ALEXIOU Arthur George Alexiou died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Art was a talented engineer/scientist dedicated to the studies of climate, meteorology and oceanography. Born February 26, 1930 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Art grew up in a large, first generation Greek family. Art attended the University of New Hampshire earning a degree in electrical engineering while exceling on the University football team. In 1952 Art attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying meteorology and oceanography. After that, he joined the USAF Extension Institute and continued his education graduating from the School of Management at American University and later getting his master's degree in electrical engineering at UNH. After getting certified in meteorology through the USAF he spent two years in Japan as a forecaster before retiring in 1965 as a Captain. Art's oceanography work started with the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office in Suitland, Maryland helping initiate a project known as VAMP (visual, acoustic, magnetic and pressure) designed to support mine countermeasures within the Navy. Art's knowledge carried him to NASA on various satellite remote sensing projects eventually getting recruited in 1967 to work at the National Science Foundation, by Dr. Robert Abel, father of the Sea Grant Program. Eventually Art made his way to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) where he expanded the Sea Grant Program and eventually became the director of programs from 1978 until 1983. His time there helped to establish the program at numerous universities around the country today. Art's vast knowledge led him to do various things including his allied responsibility as Principal Investigator for NASA's Apollo earth Orbital experiment in Passive Microwave Sensing of Ocean and Land Surfaces. His pioneering work led to the launching by NASA of the short-lived but prolific SEASAT satellite in 1978. Around 1980 Art spent time at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego, California to further his studies in oceanography. Never one to sit still, Art joined the World Climate Research Program where he served as coordinator at UNESCO'S Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in Paris, France. His first year in Paris he met Jacqueline. His plans were to stay a year or two, but, he "kept extending one more year, and before I knew it, I was married to this French girl," he said. He finally retired in 2002 and continued to stroll the City of Lights with his adored Jacqueline. Always a thirst for adventure, he was still skiing in his 70s, hiked the Pyrenees in his 80s. He walked the China Wall, saw the Aurora Borealis and stood before the Taj Mahal. Art experienced life to the fullest and along with that came his talent as a great storyteller. He was interesting and made life interesting for those around him. On Art's 90th birthday he outdid his guests by singing Amazing Grace with a big smile on his face. Two days before passing, Art made peace with God. He died with his son Philip and his dedicated and loving wife Jacqueline by his side. Art is survived by his adored wife, Jacqueline, his sons, Gregory and Philip and Philip's wife, Lori, his brothers, Nick and Jim and Jim's wife, Lennie, his sisters, Sophie, Bea and Kay, along with Beth the mother of his sons. His sisters-in-law, Martine and Francois and brother-in-law, Bernard; Donna and Paul Croce and their mother, Pat and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services Private. And as Art would frequently say, "Carry on."And as Art would frequently say, "Carry on."



