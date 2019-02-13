ARTHUR AUER

ARTHUR ERNEST AUER  
(Age 88)  

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 62 years to Lois Konvicka Auer; loving father of Carol Auer and her husband Michael Green, and the late Alan Auer; brother of the late Walter, Alfred, Irwin, and Evelyn Auer Streaman. Visitation will be held at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Saturday, February 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery on Monday, February 18 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOME, 71 O Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 or www.some.org, or to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2019
