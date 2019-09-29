ARTHUR FREDERICK BACOTE
(Age 95)
On Thursday, September 19, 2019. He is survived by four daughters, Dorry B. Edwards "Renee", Jodie L. Bacote, Terri K. Bacote-Charles (Paul) and Margo Kelly; one grandson, Terrence A. Charles; one sister, Esther Sims; a host of nieces; nephews; neighbors and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 1514 15th St. NW. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home.