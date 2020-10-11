1/1
ARTHUR CANNON
1943 - 2020
Arthur Bruce Cannon   U.S. Navy. (Ret.)  
Bruce Cannon, 77, a retired Navy Commander, who later worked as a Defense Support Contractor, passed away on October 5, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born on February 6, 1943 in Portsmouth, VA and grew up in Dunedin, FL. He had an active life in Dunedin, where he played Little League and Babe Ruth League Baseball, sailed prams and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Bruce mowed lawns and delivered newspapers until he attended Florida State University.He graduated from FSU and received his commission from Navy Officer Candidate School, Newport, RI. CDR Cannon's 22 years of naval service included ship and shore assignments. He served as Officer in Charge of a Patrol Craft Fast (Swift Boat) in the Republic of South Vietnam in 1968. He was a Surface Warfare Specialist and Communications Subspecialist. He was Commanding Officer of the U.S. Naval Communication Station Japan. He earned a master's degree in management from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA.CDR Cannon's awards included the Bronze Star Medal with Combat V and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.After retiring from the Navy, he worked in program management and business development for defense contractors in the Washington, DC area and retired from Computer Sciences Corporation in 2011. He supported the Navy's Amphibious Warfare Program Office, Washington Navy Yard, for over eight years. He moved from Arlington, VA to Charlotte, NC in 2013.CDR Cannon is survived by his wife, Lucille Cannon, of Charlotte; stepdaughter, Meghan Shelton and her husband, John, of Charlotte and three grandchildren, Connor, Emerson and Finley.CDR Cannon will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation in Bruce's name. Online condolences can be shared at

www.kennethpoeservices.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
Memories & Condolences

