ARTHUR CARCHEDI (Arturo)

9/28/1924 ~ 4/1/2019



Arthur (Arturo) Carchedi, age 94, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Monday April 1, 2019. Born on September 28, 1924 in Utica, NY, Art was the second oldest of four sons of Francesco and Rosina (DiRenzo) Carchedi.

Art is survived by his wife, Erma Viola (Brown), and children, Steven (Carol), Gina Warsaw (Lewis), Frank (Julie Sorenson), Donna Guarino (Angelo), and Lisa, all in Maryland. He is survived by 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Albert (Bitz) Carchedi (Sherry Stephenson), of Herndon, VA. Art was preceded in death by his older brother, Anthony, in 1960, his brother, Alfred (Babe), in 2015, and his son-in-law, Dr. Charles Chitwood (Lisa), in 2018.

Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 19 and from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20, at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD. Entombment at Gate of Heaven cemetery.

Donations can be made to the in memory of Art Carchedi.