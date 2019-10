Arthur Carrington



Arthur Carrington, known to most as Art, passed away early Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

His Memorial Service will be held at The Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10 a.m. Repass to follow in the Fellowship Hall

Full obituary can be found at TriadFuneralService.com