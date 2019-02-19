

Arthur Gerald Conn (Age 74)



Of Falls Church, VA/Morgantown, WV, passed away February 16, 2019, on the morning of Shabbat.

He was born in Detroit, MI on April 22, 1944, to parents Joseph and Betty Conn. He graduated from University of Michigan with a Doctor of Philosophy degree, emphasis on Mathematics, and a Master of Arts degree, emphasis on Physics, in 1969 and from Wayne State University with a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1976.

He was married to Gwynne Conn (maiden name Nolte) on April 19, 1980 and they were married for 38 cherished years.

He worked as a radiologist for West Virginia University and had a passion for the study of mathematics and physics. He also devoted much time and affection to his only daughter, becoming a stay-at-home dad early in her childhood. They remained steadfastly bonded and maintained a close relationship up through the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife Gwynne Conn of Falls Church, VA; his daughter Diana Conn, of Vienna, VA; his brother Melvin Conn and sister-in-law Rhoda Conn of Boynton Beach, FL; and one niece and nephew.

A religious service will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in King David Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur Conn's honor to Chabad Tysons Jewish Center, 2107 Chain Bridge Road, Vienna, VA 22182 or at:

Online condolences and fond memories of Arthur may be offered to the family at: