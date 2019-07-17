Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR CONTENT. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CONTENT ARTHUR LELAND CONTENT (Age 88) A prominent Washington lawyer and former longtime resident of Bethesda, died July 9, 2019 in Annapolis. He had prostate cancer. The son of radio and acoustics engineer Edward Content and Addie Alexander Content, Arthur was born July 30, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in Queens and Stamford CT. He graduated from Hamilton College in 1951 and from the University of Chicago Law School in 1954. He received a full scholarship to law school from Hamilton, and to pay his other expenses he bussed tables, shoveled coal in a steel mill, and drove a taxi in Chicago. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in White Sands, NM. Legal work in San Francisco was followed by a long stint at Arent, Fox, Kintner, Plotkin and Kahn in Washington, DC, where he became a senior partner. He formed his own firm in 1978, specializing in real estate and tax law, known as Content, Tatusko, and Patterson. Arthur had a guiding hand in many real estate developments in the Washington, DC area, including the Bethesda Air Rights buildings, The Chateau at New Hampshire Ave, Foxhall Crescents in Georgetown, and a number of early high rise projects in Rosslyn. He represented many of the major real estate developers of that period, such as Federal Realty Investment Trust, Rozansky and Kay, Weissberg Development, Herbert Haft and Stanley Martin Companies. He retired in the mid-1990s, living in Arlington and Bethesda before moving to Riderwood in Calverton, and then to Baywoods of Annapolis. He married Mary McEwen in 1960, and adopted her two sons from her first marriage, Robert and Reed Content. He and Mary had two sons, David and Thomas, before their divorce. He married Adrienne Dominguez in 1982. They had a son, Alexander Content, before their divorce. He is survived by five sons, Rob (Diane), Reed (Judith), David (Tracy), Thomas (Susan) and Alexander (Xiaofang); as well as a brother, Bob (Robin) Content, of Tallahassee, FL; five granddaughters, Laura (Craig) Beebe and Emma, Sophie, Adelie and Vivienne Content; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward, and two sisters, Camille and Fae. Arthur was an avid sailor, tennis player, and devotee of the Kennedy Center ballet series. He trained and mentored young lawyers in tax and real estate law, and provided pro bono legal services to demonstrators arrested in the 1968 riots. After his retirement, he acted as a pro bono financial advisor for disabled clients in Montgomery County. He was a generous philanthropist and longtime member of the Bethesda Democratic lunch club, and organized the first integrated day care services in the 1960s at Westmoreland Congregational Church. A memorial service is being organized for Sunday August 4, at 4:30 p.m. Please RSVP to

