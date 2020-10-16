ARTHUR DOMIKE



ARTHUR L. DOMIKE

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Dr. Arthur L. Domike of Washington, DC. Husband for 68 years of the late Joan Ronder Domike, father of Zachary, Steffi (Larry Harmon), and Julie Domike, grandfather of Jason (Jessica) Watson, Reuben (Kristin) Domike, Lily (Robert) Serge, Alexandra Blackman (Beau Berman), Gannon Castner, Martin Castner (Mary Morris), great-grandfather of Monty, Gwen and Clara Domike, Thomas and Charlie Serge, Marcelo and Javier Watson. The family hopes to hold a memorial to celebrate his life in September 2021, and suggests contributions in his memory be sent to the ACLU.



