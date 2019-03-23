Arthur Edward Gabler
February 24, 1929 ~ March 11, 2019
Arthur Edward Gabler was born in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the Korean War
and was awarded the Bronze Star
for Bravery. After the war, Art met and married the love of his life, Eloise Pearl Willhite. They married in September 1960 and had two daughters, Susan (Lovegrove) and Nancy (Showalter). Art worked in public relations and real estate, which took the family to New York and Falls Church, Virginia. Upon retirement, Art and Eloise moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia. Art was heavily involved in community service, serving on his neighborhood Board of Directors and as an original member and president of the Greater Falls Run Lions Club. Art recently enjoyed his 90th birthday with family and friends. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, Madeline and Harper Lovegrove and Amanda Showalter. He was a devoted husband and father, an asset to his community, and a fun guy to be around! Art was cremated at Covenant Funeral. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Please reach out to Nancy or Susan for details.