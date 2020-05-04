The Washington Post

ARTHUR GARRISON Jr.

Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
Notice
Arthur H. Garrison, Jr.  

Departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was pre deceased by his wife, Frances C. Garrison. He is survived by his daughter, Toni Garrison-Perry, son-in-law, James, grandsons, Leferrell and James lll, granddaughter, Simone, great-grandchildren, Nile and Aubrey, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The interment will be a private service on Wednesday, May 6. Rev. Dr. Brian S. Relford, Sr. and Rev. Dr. Ricky D. Helton will be officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 4, 2020
Funeral Home Details
