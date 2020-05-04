Arthur H. Garrison, Jr.
Departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was pre deceased by his wife, Frances C. Garrison. He is survived by his daughter, Toni Garrison-Perry, son-in-law, James, grandsons, Leferrell and James lll, granddaughter, Simone, great-grandchildren, Nile and Aubrey, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The interment will be a private service on Wednesday, May 6. Rev. Dr. Brian S. Relford, Sr. and Rev. Dr. Ricky D. Helton will be officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.