GOSLING Arthur Warrington Gosling Arthur Gosling "Art," a former superintendent of Arlington Public Schools, died September 10, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia, surrounded by his family. He was 83. The cause of death was cancer. Art dedicated his life to public school education. Over his 12 years as Arlington's superintendent from 1985 to 1997, he had many accomplishments and innovations that were a model for school districts in the Washington metropolitan area. He particularly enjoyed mentoring new school principals, and he was a leader in promoting women in the schools. After retiring as superintendent, Art remained involved in education and the Arlington community. Most recently, he served as president of Encore Learning, a continuing adult education program serving the Washington area, stepping down in 2020. Art started his career as a teacher in Akron, Ohio. He later served as principal of Highland Park High School in Highland Park, Illinois, assistant superintendent of schools in South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey and area superintendent in Fairfax County, Virginia. Art was born in Akron, Ohio, on January 17, 1937, to Arthur Warrington Gosling and Wilhelmina Bell Gosling and grew up in Akron with his older sister Elizabeth "Betty Ann" and younger brother John "Jack." After graduating from Buchtel High School in Akron, Art earned a BA from Ohio Wesleyan University, an MA from Kent State University, a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from Harvard University and a doctorate in education from Indiana University. Art and his wife Carolyn, whom he met in college, celebrated their 60th anniversary in November 2019. They enjoyed many activities together, such as hiking, biking and going to the theater. They also traveled extensively, visiting many parts of the world. Art was an avid reader and crossword puzzler. He was a fan of Jeopardy, British television shows, golf, tennis and the Washington Nationals. He played tennis, golfed and bicycled into his 80s and took daily walks with Carolyn. In all his endeavors, Art was committed to making a contribution. He usually took a leadership role and always served as a steward of the organization and a supporter of his colleagues. He loved getting together with people and engaging on a wide range of subjects. He was an excellent listener and an unflappable, curious and steadfast presence among those around him. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; son Thomas and daughter-in-law Roberta; daughter Leslie; daughter Laura and son-in-law David Sessa; and granddaughters Anna and Ellie Gosling. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Encore Learning's Arlington Youth Scholarship Fund or the Capitol Area Food Bank. The family will hold a private service. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. See full obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com www.murphyfuneralhomes.com