1/
ARTHUR HAMM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur Collins Hamm  
A long-time resident of Bethesda, Arthur died peacefully on August 5, 2020. Born on March 31, 1947 in Englewood, New Jersey, Arthur graduated from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC and held a degree in Philosophy of Religion from Princeton University. Always a proud Princeton tiger, Arthur was an annual giving volunteer for the class of 1969. Following Princeton, Arthur taught religion and economics at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut while attending Yale Divinity School where he received a M.Div. in Ethics. From 1973 - 1989, Arthur worked in New York City and overseas for The Chase Manhattan Bank, where he was a Senior Vice President and Division Executive working on the bank's Middle Eastern and African development initiatives. In 1989, Arthur moved to Bethesda and launched a new career, Arthur C. Hamm & Associates, a corporate outplacement and career transition consulting firm. For 25 years, he helped professionals with job search and career support and Washington firms with outplacement assistance. An avid philatelist since childhood, Arthur specialized in First Day Covers. He is survived by four siblings who fondly called him Spike, William Hamm (Esther) of Gaithersburg, and Lawrence Hamm (Kathleen), Ellen Stuhlmann (Daniel), and Peter Hamm (Mary) of Bethesda and numerous nieces and nephews. His Princeton comrades, who joined him last fall for a special 50th reunion celebration, were also family to Arthur. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Covenant House www.covenanthouse.org where Arthur served as a volunteer. Arthur's family is grateful to the team at Carriage Hill Bethesda for their kind and generous care of Arthur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved