ARTHUR HAMM

Arthur Collins Hamm
A long-time resident of Bethesda, Arthur died peacefully on August 5, 2020. Born on March 31, 1947 in Englewood, New Jersey, Arthur graduated from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC and held a degree in Philosophy of Religion from Princeton University. Always a proud Princeton tiger, Arthur was an annual giving volunteer for the class of 1969. Following Princeton, Arthur taught religion and economics at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut while attending Yale Divinity School where he received a M.Div. in Ethics. From 1973 - 1989, Arthur worked in New York City and overseas for The Chase Manhattan Bank, where he was a Senior Vice President and Division Executive working on the bank's Middle Eastern and African development initiatives. In 1989, Arthur moved to Bethesda and launched a new career, Arthur C. Hamm & Associates, a corporate outplacement and career transition consulting firm. For 25 years, he helped professionals with job search and career support and Washington firms with outplacement assistance. An avid philatelist since childhood, Arthur specialized in First Day Covers. He is survived by four siblings who fondly called him Spike, William Hamm (Esther) of Gaithersburg, and Lawrence Hamm (Kathleen), Ellen Stuhlmann (Daniel), and Peter Hamm (Mary) of Bethesda and numerous nieces and nephews. His Princeton comrades, who joined him last fall for a special 50th reunion celebration, were also family to Arthur. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Covenant House www.covenanthouse.org
where Arthur served as a volunteer. Arthur's family is grateful to the team at Carriage Hill Bethesda for their kind and generous care of Arthur.