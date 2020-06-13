ARTHUR HONDROS

Arthur S. Hondros "Thanacy" (Age 90)
Of Arlington, VA, passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home after a long and courageous battle with prostrate cancer. He was born in Fydakia, Greece on April 10, 1930, son of the late Serapheim and Panayiota Hondros. He is survived by his spouse, Thelma Hondros, and his two sons, Sam and his wife Sylvia and daughter Star, and Steve Hondros. He was predeceased by his sisters Chrysanthi Zorballas and Maria Kanaropoulo, both of Athens Greece. Arthur worked in the restaurant industry in the Washington, DC area, most notably Duke Zeiberts and Alpine before opening his own restaurant, Arthur's in Vienna, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041, burial following at National Memorial Park. Visitation will be held between the hours of 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Arthur S. Hondros to St. Katherines Greek Orthodox Church or to Vitas Community Connection at PO Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264, or online at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 13, 2020.